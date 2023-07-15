 
Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Ms. Marvel was earlier confirmed dead in the comic books
Iman Vellani has impressed Marvel fans with her acting chops.

Now, she is ready to do the magic with her pen.

The 20-year-old is roped in to co-write the new comic series of her on-screen character Ms. Marvel.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels said, "This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani added as Ms. Marvel TV writer Sabir Pirzada will join her.

"Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book."

But the Karachi-born revealed she has a thing for comic books and probably will qualify as a Marvel geek.

"I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read, she continued.

"I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction."

Adding, "I want to make it very, very clear that we are not retconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect.

She concluded, "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

It is pertinent to mention here that Ms. Marvel's character died in the superhero comics.

