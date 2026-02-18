 
Zendaya gets candid about 'real' Robert Pattinson: 'Mysterious'

February 18, 2026

The wigs and wild fashion may grab your attention, but it’s the banter between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson that truly steals the spotlight in their new cover story for Interview.

While promoting their upcoming film The Drama, the co-stars took turns asking each other questions – and quickly drifted into first impression territory.

"Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill," the Euphoria star said. "You didn’t say much, and I was like, 'Ooh, mysterious!' Then I talked to Tom and he was like, 'No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,' and I was like, 'Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.'”

Cue Pattinson’s mock despair.

"That’s so depressing. I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, 'Wow. You’re really intimidating,' but I just can’t f---ing maintain it," the Twilight star admitted.

Zendaya didn’t miss a beat: "You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together."

The exchange feels like a press junket and more like two friends teasing each other – which, honestly, makes their on-screen chemistry even more intriguing.

The two are costarring in three movies this year: The Drama, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey, which also stars Zendaya’s fiancée, Tom Holland.

The Drama will hit theaters on April 6.

