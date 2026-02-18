Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve couple goals at ‘The Bluff' premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of action thriller The Bluff, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Priyanka, dazzling in her role as both star and producer of the Prime Video action film, posed arm-in-arm with the Gut Punch hitmaker, who proudly supported her big night.

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable as they joined co-stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Vin Diesel and Sharon Stone.

The support goes both way in their relationship.

Earlier this month, the Citadel star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note praising Nick’s new album Sunday’s Best.

Calling him “the best decision I ever made,” she celebrated his artistry and vulnerability, highlighting how deeply she admires his talent and sincerity.

Behind the glamour, the couple has faced profound challenges.

Nick recently revealed that their daughter Malti, born prematurely, had to be resuscitated at birth.

The harrowing experience tested them both, but they leaned on each other through the ordeal.

For the unversed, Frank E. Flowers-directed film, produced by the Russo Brothers alongside Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, stars Priyanka opposite Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley Green, and Temuera Morrison.

The story, as per IMDb, follows a Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers blending historical drama with high stakes adventure.

The movie is set to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video beginning February 25, 2026.