Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Salma Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault is set to make a big money deal, reported DailyMail.

Henri is reportedly in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in a massive $7 billion deal.

Though the French billionaire, 61, has been in talks with the American talent and sports agency, based in Los Angeles, a final decision has not yet been made, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg News.

Pinault — who's been married to the Mexican actress, 56, since 2009 — is the CEO of Gucci-owner Kering and president of its parent-holding Groupe Artémis.

Founded in 1975, CAA was at the forefront of packaging Hollywood actors, directors, writers and others for films and television shows during the 1990s, when it boosted revenues and sewed up talent to become the most powerful talent agency in entertainment.

The agency represents thousands of actors, directors and music artists. Its client roster includes Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Steven Spielberg, Ariana Grande and Beyonce

If the talks conclude successfully, the deal would mark a big win for private equity firm TPG, which first invested in CAA in 2010. 

