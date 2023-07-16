 
menu menu menu

Morgan Fairchild mourns tragic death of longtime fiancé Mark Seiler

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Morgan Fairchild mourns the tragic death of longtime fiancé Mark Seiler
Morgan Fairchild mourns the tragic death of longtime fiancé Mark Seiler

Actress Morgan Fairchild has announced the tragic news of the death of her longtime Fiance Mark Seiler with a grieving heart.

She was with her late fiance for more than 36 years.

The 73-year-old US star expressed that she is devastated after her partner's death.

Mark Seiler was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease years ago. According to NHS, Parkinson's is a disease that progressively damages the part of the brain over the years, reports Metro

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the tragic news and paid tribute to her late fiance by posting a black and white with him.

She captioned the post, "#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection."

She continued, " He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."

Friends and fans shared their condolences and supportive messages with the grieving actress in the comments section.

Deborah Roberts, an American Journalist wrote, "So sorry for your loss. What joy he seemed to speak! May the memories sustain you."

Richard Stengel wrote, "So terribly sorry. Thinking of you."

More From Entertainment:

'Mission Impossible's Pom Klementieff looks to THESE stars for inspiration

'Mission Impossible's Pom Klementieff looks to THESE stars for inspiration
Felicity Blunt's young age causes 'insecurities' in Stanley Tucci

Felicity Blunt's young age causes 'insecurities' in Stanley Tucci
General Hospital's Tyler Christopher accuses sister of financial exploitation following head injury

General Hospital's Tyler Christopher accuses sister of financial exploitation following head injury
Kylie Jenner's poolside hangout with son Aire melts hearts

Kylie Jenner's poolside hangout with son Aire melts hearts

Dua Lipa stuns in leggy display at celebrity-filled night out at London's Chiltern Firehouse

Dua Lipa stuns in leggy display at celebrity-filled night out at London's Chiltern Firehouse
'Oppenheimer' features Christopher Nolan's daughter 'unexpected' cameo

'Oppenheimer' features Christopher Nolan's daughter 'unexpected' cameo

Sam Mendes declines offer to direct new James Bond movie

Sam Mendes declines offer to direct new James Bond movie
Actors reveal shockingly low pay for hit TV shows amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Actors reveal shockingly low pay for hit TV shows amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Leonardo DiCaprio goes boating after outing with rumored girlfriend Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio goes boating after outing with rumored girlfriend Neelam Gill