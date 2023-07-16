Morgan Fairchild mourns tragic death of longtime fiancé Mark Seiler

Morgan Fairchild mourns the tragic death of longtime fiancé Mark Seiler

Actress Morgan Fairchild has announced the tragic news of the death of her longtime Fiance Mark Seiler with a grieving heart.

She was with her late fiance for more than 36 years.

The 73-year-old US star expressed that she is devastated after her partner's death.

Mark Seiler was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease years ago. According to NHS, Parkinson's is a disease that progressively damages the part of the brain over the years, reports Metro.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the tragic news and paid tribute to her late fiance by posting a black and white with him.

She captioned the post, "#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection."

She continued, " He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."



Friends and fans shared their condolences and supportive messages with the grieving actress in the comments section.

Deborah Roberts, an American Journalist wrote, "So sorry for your loss. What joy he seemed to speak! May the memories sustain you."

Richard Stengel wrote, "So terribly sorry. Thinking of you."