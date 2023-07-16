 
Megan Fox’s steamy forest shoot riles up fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Megan Fox stripped down to a skimpy green bikini for a photoshoot in the forest which riled up her on and off beau, Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress, 37, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of highlights from the shoot which was done by photographer, Cibelle Levi.

The Jennifer’s Body star, who recently covered up a tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, was clad in a Oséree string bikini with her long locks styled in messily and a few pieces of extensions added to add texture, finishing off the style with a silk butterfly.

She captioned the post as, “the forest is my oldest friend.”

The My Bloody Valentine musician couldn’t help but leave a thirsty comment under the post. “if this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” he wrote.

The post comes a month after speculation of the couple’s reconciliation rumours after they had a falling out in February this year.

The pair, who first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, had gotten engaged in January 2022 after two years of dating.

At the time, the actress had hinted that rocker had been unfaithful to her in their relationship, which a source telling People Magazine that the affianced pair “had a fight over the weekend” and that Fox is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” MGK.

However, things somehow calmed as they were spotted going to therapy weeks later. But it wasn’t looking up for their wedding plans as Fox was seen without her ring at the Oscar’s party.

By April, the couple was spotted together having dinner in Hawaii, after which they went for a stroll n the beach hand-in-hand.

A day before, an insider told People that Fox “seems much happier” now that she and MGK have reconciled after few tumultuous months.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the Fox is once again wearing her engagement ring.

