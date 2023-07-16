Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long

Robert Downey Jr. also has a vital role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr., who is popular for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Universe, has admitted that he has had concerns about playing the character for a long time.

Not just that, but Robert also spoke about the choices of films he made soon after stepping down from his famous franchise.

While taking Oppenheimer as one example, he said that he knew what Christopher Nolan was endorsing, but he decided to explore other genres and areas too.

“I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, Let’s work those other muscles, but let’s do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to thing", the Due Date actor told The New York Times Magazine.

However, he also signed another project before Oppenheimer, which did not receive much recognition in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I finished the Marvel contract and then hastily went into what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in Dolittle."

The 58-year-old actor said that him and his team were excited about the new project, but at the same time they were not excited about the merits of its execution.

“I had some reservations. Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution." He admitted: “But at that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies.”

Robert Downey Jr. will now be seen playing a significant role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, releasing on July 21.