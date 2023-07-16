Queen Margrethe set to make history

Queen Margrethe II is all set to make history as she will be the longest-sitting and reigning monarch of Denmark.



The palace shared adorable photos of Queen Margrethe, 82 aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog, saying, “In mid-July Her Majesty the Queen will be the longest-sitting, reigning monarch in the history of Denmark.”

The Queen assumed the throne after her father Frederik IX, on the 14th January 1972 and is thus from the middle of this month the longest sitting monarch in the history of Denmark.

The palace further said so far it has been Christian IV, who was barely 11 years old, when he knew his father died in 1588 and was elected king. He assumed the throne in August 1596 and then reigned until his death in February 1648 - that is for approximately 51 years and six months.



According to reports, Queen Margrethe II and late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain were third cousins, with both royal ladies descending from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.