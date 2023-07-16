Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ release date for season 5 plot & More revealed

The release date, insights and possible plot in Netflix’s Stranger Things has just come to light.

The new season for this series has found itself halted due to the recent strike of writers and actors, but some insight into what could be has just come to light regardless.

For those unversed, Strangers Things first released back in 2016 and has since captivated fans, and earned a massive fan following.

By the fourth season, the Nielsen streaming record was also broken, with over 7.2 billion minutes.

At one point Netflix even experienced crashes once season 4 went on air.

Renewal Status for Netflix’s Stranger Things:

The renewal status for Netflix’s Stranger Things is currently up in the air but fan can expect to see season 5 sometime in the Summer of 2025.

This estimation has been after keeping in mind the filming schedule, as well as the current writer strike.

Will season 5 will be the last season for Netflix’s Stranger Things?

In recent months fans have been speculating whether season 5 will be the last season for Stranger Things, and even Ross Duffer himself stepped forward to offer some insight into what fans can expect from the future.

In the eyes of Duffer, “We don’t actually know. I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we’ll end up, but who knows?”

According to Romper he also added, “I mean, none of this is official, and we know where we want to go. We’re trying to figure out still how long it’ll take to get there, so we’ll see.”

Even Matt chimed in and added, “It’s hard like four seems short, five seems long. So I don’t know what to do.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things Plot:

Despite there being no official insight into what the next season will hold, it’s safe to speculate that it will feature an epic showdown between Vecna (aka Henry and even 001) and Eleven.

Many speculate she will be coming face-to-face with the antagonist and might even be forced to lay down her own life for the sake of Hawkins.

This speculation has come while referencing Eleven’s past bid to close the first gate in Hawkins' Lab, and how it nearly wiped the teenager out.

Will Max wake up in Netflix’s Stranger Things?

Given the condition Max found herself in by the end of the fourth season, fans are hopeful, despite having no clue how she will ever regain the use of her limbs or eyes.

The actor for Max also dropped a little nugget for fans to hold onto during her interview for the Today Show.

At the time she promised, “We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure.”

So “spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen. But I’ll be there.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things episode list:

The episode list for season 5 of Netflix’s Stranger Things is still shrouded in mystery but the Duffer Brothers offered a sneak peek into the first episode and it reads, “Chapter One: The Crawl”.

Cast list for Netflix’s Stranger Things:

The cast list for Netflix’s Stranger Things includes; Eleven (Millie Bobby-Brown), Peter / 001 / Henry / Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noach Schnapp), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

As well as Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Steve Harington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Murray (Brett Gelman), Erica Sinclair (Pirah Ferguson), Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest), and Vickie (Amybeth McNulty).