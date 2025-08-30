Brittany Snow recalls 'insane' way she landed memorable role

Brittany Snow bombed 'Hairspray' audition, still landed role

Brittany Snow almost didn’t get her memorable role as Amber Von Tussle in the 2007 musical Hairspray.

Snow confessed that she bombed the audition to play the entitled daughter of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Velma Von Tussle.

"I bombed that audition. I did terribly. Adam Shankman, the director of Hairspray, he called me and he was like, 'Well, that wasn't great,'" she told Variety. "I got really in my head. I got really nervous and my voice cracked."

While she did "pretty well at the dancing," she couldn’t sing well.

"[Shankman] said to me, 'You know, what's really funny? We just got Michelle Pfeiffer connected to play Velma Von Tussle. And so it would have been really iconic if you guys were both in it," Snow recalled.

Right then, she remembered that a psychic had told her two years before that she’d play a beautiful blonde woman’s daughter in a musical.

The Pitch Perfect star then took a chance and told the story to Shankman, asking for another chance.

"He will attest to this because it's such a crazy story," Snow said. "I said, 'I went to the psychic. And I know this sounds insane, but the psychic told me that I'm going to play Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter, basically.' "

"And he said, 'That is the craziest story. You're so insane that I'm gonna let you audition again,'" he told her.

Brittany Snow "nailed it" the second time.