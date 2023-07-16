'Barbie' film breaks gender norms, says actor Simu Liu

Simu Liu, who plays Ken alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming live-action Barbie film, holds the belief that the movie will challenge societal gender norms.

Liu envisions Barbie as a catalyst for breaking down barriers and defying the heteronormative concept of gender. Speaking to Screenrant Liu reflected on his personal upbringing, sharing that he grew up in a society where rigid gender norms were enforced, resulting in the perception that certain toys and colors were exclusively for boys or girls.

Consequently, Liu did not have a connection with Barbie as a toy due to these societal expectations.

However, participating in the Barbie film has provided Liu with an opportunity to explore self-expression and defy conventional societal norms.

He hopes that the movie will inspire viewers to question and redefine what is deemed as gendered in society.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, Barbie features a talented ensemble cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and other notable actors like Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. The film is slated for release on July 21, 2023.