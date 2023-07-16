Angela Rippon to be oldest contestant on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

25 years after Angela Rippon worked as a host on the show, she will be coming on as a contestant. aged 78

Angela Rippon will be the oldest contestant in the history of the show Strictly Come Dancing. She previously hosted several episodes of the original show Come Dancing before it went through a heavy makeover.

25 years after she worked as a host on the show, she will be coming on as a contestant at the age of 78, making her the oldest ever contestant. The announcement of her addition comes nearly 50 years after she shocked the world with a dancing routine after leaving behind her newsreader’s desk for Morecambe and Wise's 1976 Christmas special.

Her performance was especially shocking because journalists rarely took a step into the entertainment industry.

Angela had been having discussions with the network for the past couple of days but now her addition to the series has been confirmed by The Sun. A source who works closely with the show claimed:

“It is such a coup to get Angela. She was Mrs Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later.”

They continued: “She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her, and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show in its previous incarnation. It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch.”