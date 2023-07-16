Angelina Jolie recalls hiring a hitman to ‘end my life in a murder’

Actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has just tugged at heartstrings by unveiling details about one of her darkest hours.

Jolie broke everything down by recalling how 'difficult' the first few years in Hollywood were life for her, so much so that she wound up contemplating suicide at the of 19.

The actor recalled it all while interviewing with The Face, and went as far as to admit that she nearly hired a hitman to tie up all lose ends, but he ended up being the person that gave her the strength to reconsider.

While explaining the kind of man he was Jolie claimed, “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out.”

In the middle of her chat she also went on to explain her reasons for choosing this path and admitted, “With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something.”

But “with somebody being murdered, however, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility.”

“As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young,” she later added.

“I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down.”

For this she even started to “take out cash over a certain amount of time” so no one would find any large sums ‘suspiciously’ missing.

The reason the star never ended up following through with the decision was because of her on-screen personas and their grit and determination.

She felt such a kinship to those characters that Jolie even admitted, “I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to play these kind of characters that pull out every bit of strength I have and that remind me that I can be strong…”

“Sometimes you really feel low and you [have] got to pull it back up. Right now, for Thena, I’m having to do so much training and she’s so positive, so healthy and she’s so aggressive that I’m often like, ‘This is not going to work.’ But, you got to push yourself.”