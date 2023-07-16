Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look

Barbie star Nicola Coughlan has recently opened up about her “look” at the European premiere of her upcoming movie in London.



Earlier this week, the Irish actress brought the glamour as she joined the cast at Cineworld Leicester Square to celebrate the new movie’s release.

In the pictures shared on social media, the actress could be seen wearing a silver satin dress with a sparkling bodice and adorned with glass crystals on the gown.

Nicola, who plays Diplomat Barbie in the upcoming movie, disclosed that the gown was “designed” to imitate the Sparkle Eyes Barbie doll she once had a child.

Speaking to British Vogue, the actress said, “I thought it’d be amazing to reference the look from the movie.”

“So, when I spoke to Aimee (her stylist), I said I’d love to wear something silver and inspired by the Sparkle Eyes Barbie.”

Nicola pointed out that the Sparkle Eyes Barbie wasn’t the only inspiration for her pink carpet look.

She also wanted something from her Bridgerton character, which is why, she went for a corset.

Nicola opened up about her love for Bridgerton’s costumes, saying, “I’ve had the privilege of wearing so many incredible costumes on Bridgerton, especially in season three.”

The actress mentioned, “I really got a new appreciation for corset and Aimee and I said it would be so nice to start incorporating the corset on the red carpet.”

“It’s a little bit of a bridge between Barbie and Bridgerton,” added Nicola.