Kate Middleton congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for first Wimbledon title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning his first Wimbledon title on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kate Middleton shared a video from the event, which she attended with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales said in the caption, “A day to remember. Congratulations to the new men’s #Wimbledon champion @carlosalcaraz.”

She further said, “And a massive thanks to everyone who makes @Wimbledon so special - until next year!.”

Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb´s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon´s third youngest men´s champion.