 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for first Wimbledon title

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Kate Middleton congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for first Wimbledon title
Kate Middleton congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for first Wimbledon title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning his first Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kate Middleton shared a video from the event, which she attended with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales said in the caption, “A day to remember. Congratulations to the new men’s #Wimbledon champion @carlosalcaraz.”

She further said, “And a massive thanks to everyone who makes @Wimbledon so special - until next year!.”

Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb´s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon´s third youngest men´s champion.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Rubin breaks silence on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady alleged romance video

Michael Rubin breaks silence on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady alleged romance
Rihanna sets record as she achieves 'one billion streams' on Spotify

Rihanna sets record as she achieves 'one billion streams' on Spotify
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s award nomination dubbed ‘biggest’ PR stunt video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s award nomination dubbed ‘biggest’ PR stunt
David Beckham joins Victoria at Lionel Messi unveiling event video

David Beckham joins Victoria at Lionel Messi unveiling event

Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy

Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy

Nicolas Cage decides to ditch 'Fantasia Film Festival' amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Nicolas Cage decides to ditch 'Fantasia Film Festival' amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Friends forever: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite

Friends forever: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Hamptons getaway brings freshness to their marital life video

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Hamptons getaway brings freshness to their marital life
Bebe Rexha deletes boyfriend’s text about weight gain after making it public

Bebe Rexha deletes boyfriend’s text about weight gain after making it public