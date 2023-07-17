Daryl Dixon discovers post-apocalyptic Paris in 'The Walking Dead' spin-off

In a recent promo aired during Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, viewers were finally treated to a glimpse of Daryl Dixon's long-awaited entry into Paris. The footage, accompanied by familiar dialogue from previous teasers ("My name is Daryl Dixon. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried."), shows Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl, cruising along the Seine, reminiscent of a typical touristy sightseeing river cruise. However, the scene takes a grim turn as an Eiffel Tower in a state of disrepair reveals the impact of the zombie apocalypse on the iconic city.

This sneak peek provides the first look at a post-apocalyptic Paris, which is sure to captivate audiences. Fans are left wondering whether Daryl will explore renowned landmarks like the Arc de Triomphe or attempt a private viewing of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre. Perhaps he will even witness zombies attempting the cancan at the Moulin Rouge. The possibilities are endless as Daryl embarks on his adventures in the city of light.

This glimpse of Paris confirms what Greg Nicotero, the show's executive producer, previously shared with EW about the new spin-off. It is not simply an extension of the original series but introduces fresh characters, themes, and an exciting extension of the genre. Fans who enjoy this kind of storytelling and yearn for more will be delighted. As demonstrated by the success of shows like The Last of Us and Station Eleven, there is still an appetite for compelling survival stories.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on September 10 on AMC and AMC+, marking the beginning of these anticipated survival stories in the zombie-ravaged world.