 
menu menu menu

'Simple Elegance and Power' of Meghan's white shirt to be celebrated

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Simple Elegance and Power of Meghans white shirt to be celebrated

Hundreds of Meghan Markle fans are "Celebrating the Simple Elegance and Power of the White Shirt" to express solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex in the face of online attacks she has faced recently.

They are planning to celebrate  "The Simple Elegance and Power of The White Shirt" on July 21, 2023, asking people to share their favorite picture of Meghan wearing a white shirt.

The online show of solidarity comes after the Duchess of Sussex was recently mocked following her decision to end Spotify deal.

Meghan Markle was also ridiculed after she and Harry were chased by paparazzi in New York.

Rumours were also circulated that Harry and Meghan plan to file for divorce after developing differences.

It comes after Kate Middleton joined Hollywood celebrities at Wimbledon.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set
‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four

‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch
Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner

Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner
Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods
Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'
Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation

Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation