'Simple Elegance and Power' of Meghan's white shirt to be celebrated

Hundreds of Meghan Markle fans are "Celebrating the Simple Elegance and Power of the White Shirt" to express solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex in the face of online attacks she has faced recently.

They are planning to celebrate "The Simple Elegance and Power of The White Shirt" on July 21, 2023, asking people to share their favorite picture of Meghan wearing a white shirt.

The online show of solidarity comes after the Duchess of Sussex was recently mocked following her decision to end Spotify deal.

Meghan Markle was also ridiculed after she and Harry were chased by paparazzi in New York.

Rumours were also circulated that Harry and Meghan plan to file for divorce after developing differences.

It comes after Kate Middleton joined Hollywood celebrities at Wimbledon.