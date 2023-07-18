Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest

Gigi Hadid on Tuesday posted a cryptic Instagram post after it was reported that she was arrested for marijuana possession while vacationing on the Cayman Islands last week.

"All's that ends well," she wrote while sharing multiple photos and a video from her vacations.

After Hadid and a friend arrived in the Cayman Islands via private plane, officials searched their luggage and found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their possession, according to Rolling Stone.

The supermodel and her friend were arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reported.

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were eventually released on bail.

She, however, did not mention her arrest in the Instagram post.