 
menu menu menu

Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest

Gigi Hadid on Tuesday posted a cryptic Instagram post after it was reported that she was  arrested for marijuana possession while vacationing on the Cayman Islands last week.

"All's that ends well," she wrote while sharing multiple photos and a video from her vacations.

Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest

After Hadid and a friend arrived in the Cayman Islands via private plane, officials searched their luggage and found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their possession, according to Rolling Stone.

The supermodel and her friend were arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reported. 

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were eventually released on bail.

She, however, did not mention her arrest in the Instagram post.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie discovers unexpected empathy for Barbie in upcoming film

Margot Robbie discovers unexpected empathy for Barbie in upcoming film
Akon explains why he lied about being ‘African prince’

Akon explains why he lied about being ‘African prince’
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' among favourites on VOD charts

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' among favourites on VOD charts
Zoe Saldaña reflects on not getting name recognition as other stars in Hollywood

Zoe Saldaña reflects on not getting name recognition as other stars in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood future

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood future
Christopher Nolan reflects on underrated gem 'Insomnia'

Christopher Nolan reflects on underrated gem 'Insomnia'
Selena Gomez offers insight into her Lose You To Love Me raw live performance

Selena Gomez offers insight into her Lose You To Love Me raw live performance
Ryan Gosling lists 10 key items to channel Barbie's companion Ken video

Ryan Gosling lists 10 key items to channel Barbie's companion Ken
Robert Downey Jr on being slammed by Titanic star Kate Winslet: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr on being slammed by Titanic star Kate Winslet: Here’s why