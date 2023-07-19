 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton sets tongues wagging with her mysterious kiss to someone

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Kate Middleton sets tongues wagging with her mysterious kiss to someone

Prince William's sweet wife Kate Middleton has sparked reactions with her mysterious gesture during her recent outing for a big event.

The Princess of Wales was seen blowing a kiss to someone she knew from the crowd at Wimbledon, leaving fans guessing the person who received that.

Princess Kate's gesture set tongues wagging, with some presuming they could members of her family, although it is not known who she was aiming at.

Commenting on the sweet moment, body language expert Judi James said that there are "two clues" who Kate might have been looking at and blowing kisses to: "Firstly there’s her smile as she looks across."

Kate Middleton sets tongues wagging with her mysterious kiss to someone

Judi observed: "This is clearly a very authentic smile of warmth and pleasure at whoever’s eye she has caught."

Also, "the style of smile suggests it is a ‘pinging’ smile, i.e. one she is returning as an acknowledgement of their smile".

At one moment, royal fans were in hysterics to look at William’s face when Princess Kate enthusiastically spoke to the Happy Valley star  James Norton.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande's exes Dalton Gomez, Joe Alwyn 'ill-prepared' to handle fame

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande's exes Dalton Gomez, Joe Alwyn 'ill-prepared' to handle fame
'Barbie' sweeps theatres ahead premiere

'Barbie' sweeps theatres ahead premiere

Gigi Hadid's first statement after being released following cannabis arrest

Gigi Hadid's first statement after being released following cannabis arrest
Prince Harry, William are in agreement on one big thing

Prince Harry, William are in agreement on one big thing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split: Couple's 'trial separation' caused by 'nasty fights'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split: Couple's 'trial separation' caused by 'nasty fights'
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello union crushed by 'alcoholism'?

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello union crushed by 'alcoholism'?

Johnny Depp apologises to his fans

Johnny Depp apologises to his fans

Jennifer Lopez aims to strengthen her bond with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez aims to strengthen her bond with Ben Affleck

Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest

Gigi Hadid reacts to reports regarding arrest