Prince William 'keeps an eye on his star-struck wife Kate Middleton'

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Prince William keeps an eye on his star-struck wife Kate Middleton

Prince William entertained royal fans with his hilarious reaction to his show-stopping wife Kate Middleton's interaction with actor James Norton at Wimbledon this weekend.

King Charles III's eldest son William's surprising gesture was caught on camera while Kate stopped to meet the Happy Valley star at the star-studded event.

The interaction sparked a conversation online about William’s gaze where many fans noted the future king "forgot" momentarily he was in a conversation with actor, Rachel Weisz, to focus on glancing at his wife.

Prince William keeps an eye on his star-struck wife Kate Middleton

William and Kate's viral moment attracted massive attention from fans as they took to social media to share their thoughts on the Prince of Wales's amazing way of noticing the conversation between the two.

A Twitter user, commenting about the display of affection, wrote: "Catherine, Princess of Wales met actor James Norton today and William forgot he was in discussion with Actress Rachel Weisz."

Another user, who's a "big fan" of both the Princess and actor, stated Prince William was "keeping an eye on his star-struck wife".

While, some royal fans used teary-eyed emojis and side-eye emoticons to describe William "watching" his wife and the actor.

