Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey facing challenges in career after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter Matilda on March 30, 2023

September 08, 2025

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey finding it difficult to maintain work, life balance

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been facing challenges to maintain work-life balance since becoming parents of a daughter, Matilda.

During an interview with The Independent News, he candidly discussed their strategies to maintain healthy work-life balance.

"[It can be] a little hard to juggle... but any of the negatives are far outweighed by the positives...," the Hollywood actor confessed.

Sharing his strategy, he continued, "We’ve both been doing this [taking turns on jobs] for a while, we’ve lived a certain amount of life, and our priority is our family."

Meanwhile, the Ozark actor shared insights on parenting a child in an AI driven world.

"I’m sure every generation feels this way. The way that technology is growing and advancing, it’s like, who the hell knows what it’s doing?" he said.

"I still don’t think we fully understand what having the internet has done to our brains, let alone social media, and now we’re getting into AI," the 43-year-old actor added.

Before concluding, he told the outlet, "What I feel pulled towards is more connection, like the desire for time spent with my daughter, connecting."

For those unversed, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been dating since 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2023.

