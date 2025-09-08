Real reason Kerry Washington does not share kids' photos on social media

Kerry Washington reveals why she does not share kids' photos on socials

Kerry Washington has revealed why she doesn’t share her kids on social media.

Kerry shares daughter Isabelle, 10, son Caleb, 8, and her stepdaughter with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. The actress, 48, opened up about her thoughts on protecting the privacy of her kids in the cover story of InStyle's September 2025 issue.

"It was very hard at the beginning. I'd look at a picture of my kid and send it to my mother: 'This picture has to be in the world, but I don't want to post it!' " the Scandal star shared.

Kerry noted that it was "scary" when her kids began going to school and she knew she "couldn't protect them every moment of the day." She added that it’s okay now.

"My 11-year-old was with me at the Beyoncé concert this weekend...but I'm not posting images of her. Our kids get to be who they are, not who the world has decided they are," she continued.

Kerry revealed that she also doesn’t share photos of herself with her husband on social media for the same reasons.

"We live our lives and we are in the public eye, but we are still fairly private," Kerry said. "Almost two years ago, we were at a couture show in Italy, and the house crew took a picture of us."

"I said to him, 'This picture is so beautiful. I want to post this picture.' And he was like, 'Really?' We had been married 10 years and never posted a picture of ourselves together," she explained.

"...I feel like we are more protective of our real truth. That's not for public consumption," Kerry Washington concluded.