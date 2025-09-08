Queen Latifah opens up about shocking diagnosis

Queen Latifah was shocked over THIS diagnosis

Queen Latifah was shocked when her gynecologist told her she was premenopausal.

Latifah hadn’t noticed any symptoms of the menopause when she visited the doctor two years ago. But upon checking her hormone levels, the doctor told her that she was going into menopause.

"I felt pretty normal," she said, recalling her visit. "I wouldn't have even known that I was in perimenopause, and I was actually kinda shocked."

"It was her telling me what my numbers were saying. And once I saw that, I could sort of tune into a couple of symptoms I may have been having," continued The Equalizer star.

"I never had a hot flash or sweat down my forehead instantly like some of my friends, but I might argue about the temperature in the car with my driver so hey, maybe that was what was going on. Or this last 10 pounds that doesn’t wanna go — you know, different things like that," she added.

However, the 55-year-old isn’t shattered by the news. In fact, she feels powerful about it.

"I feel like I'm in control when it comes to this," she told People.

Queen Latifah has launched WeightWatchers for Menopause campaign, which will help women during the transition into menopause.