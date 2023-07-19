Ferne McCann shares the sweet story behind her newborn daughter's name 

|July 19, 2023
Ferne McCann has recently welcomed a baby girl with her businessman fiancé Lorri Haines, 31.
The former TOWIE star, 32, has recently revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn Finty's middle name.
In a new interview with OK! magazine, Ferne shared that the couple has opted to name their little one Finty Francis Haines-McCann.
Ferne said she chose Francis for her daughter's middle name using the traditional male spelling, to honour a very special family member.
Explaining the sweet reason for her middle name, Ferne said: 'Francis is my grandad's name – it's a nod to Grandad Frank.'
Ferne has daughter Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who is of the same age as is Sunday with his ex partner.