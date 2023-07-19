Jennifer Lopez stuns in iconic fashion ensemble during Los Angeles outing

Jennifer Lopez turned heads by showing off her impressive fashion sense and iconic style while publicly appearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



The iconic musician strolled in a bright red maxi with a halter-style neckline that billowed behind her.

Lopez was going furniture shopping in Beverly Hills, and before that, she met a friend for lunch at The Ivy.

The 53-year-old songstress was seen carrying a crocodile-embossed leather handbag that matched the colour of her dress, reports Dailymail.

The Marry Me star covered her eyes with brown tinted lenses of oversized shades having a silver frame.

Lopez elevated her height with a pair of espadrille platform heels. She matched her wedding ring with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She matched her bold and bright ensemble with a studded leather bracelet.

Her hair appeared tied in a low bun at the nape of her neck.

The songstress was seen wearing minimal makeup while showing off her natural beauty.

A day before, Lopez shared selfies of her stunning look for date night with her husband to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The post's caption was promoting her newsletter, On The JLO - which revealed some of the lyrics of her upcoming song.



The song is about Jennifer Lopez secretly tying the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas last year.