DC Studios' James Gunn clarifies 'Superman: Legacy' not a workplace origin story

James Gunn, the director of the highly-anticipated film Superman: Legacy, recently addressed fan confusion surrounding Nathan Fillion's role in the movie.

Gunn took to Reddit to shed light on the upcoming film's direction and clarify some key points about the storyline.

Fans were puzzled by Fillion's casting as a Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy after his portrayal of Cory Pitzner/T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad." To clear up the confusion, Gunn confirmed that Superman: Legacy marks the beginning of DC Studios' movies and canon. He emphasized that much of what viewers have seen in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) before won't carry over into this new film.

One significant clarification from Gunn concerns the film's focus on Superman's origin. While initial reports suggested that Superman: Legacy might be a workplace origin story, Gunn corrected this misconception.

He stated that the movie will indeed delve into Superman's early years, but it won't primarily prioritize Clark Kent's career as a journalist at the Daily Planet.

Instead, the film will focus on Clark's transformation into Superman, exploring his journey to becoming the iconic superhero.

As details about the film are scarce, Gunn has been actively engaging with fans on Threads, sparking discussions about the DCU's future. With Gunn at the helm, the DCU is undergoing a significant overhaul, promising a new tonal shift for the universe.