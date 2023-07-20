 
Inside Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello's very 'different lives' which led to their split

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello decided to call it quits after realizing that they are living very different lives, claimed insider.

A source told Us Weekly that people close to the former couple were not surprised when they heard about their separation as they has been nothing common about their idea of a perfect life.

The Modern Family star and the Magic Mike actor realized they were “rarely on the page" and mutually decided to end their relationship.

The insider described Vergara as someone who is very “social” while Manganiello is said to be “more of a homebody” and like to spend time at home.

“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” the insider said. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source added. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

The former lovers revealed they have parted ways after seven years of marriage while requesting fans to respect their privacy.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Just two days after their split announcement, Manganiello filed divorce papers citing the reason of their breakup “irreconcilable differences.”

