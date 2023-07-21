Gisele Bündchen unfazed by ex Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance reports

File Footage

Gisele Bündchen is focused on raising her children she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, and is unfazed by reports of his alleged romance with Kim Kardashian.



Speaking of the Brazilian model’s reaction regarding the speculations about the NFL player and the reality TV star, an insider said Bündchen just wants Brady to be “happy.”

The source told Entertainment Tonight that the supermodel "is taking everything with a grain of salt" when it comes to reports about Brady’s love life.

"Her main focus is to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Tom," the insider added. "She wishes him the best and wants him to be happy."

Reports about The Kardashains star and Brady started making headlines after the Skims founder finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022.

Kardashian and Brady fueled romance rumours after they were spotted attending Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons.

Some reports claimed that the two danced together and even flirted with each other all night long, but Rubin dismissed all rumours of their alleged relationship.

"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin said in a statement "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much,” he added.

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Rubin continued. "We always want to laugh about it."