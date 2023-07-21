Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’: Complete list

|July 21, 2023
Here is a list of TV shows that are similar to Netflix’s Virgin River, for fans to watch while season 4 awaits release.
The list of recommendations includes;
Sweet Magnolias
This Is Us
Outlander
Hart of Dixie
Chesapeake Shores
Call the Midwife
Northern Rescue
Everwood
Heartland
Maid
Where the Crawdads Sing
Colors of Love
From Scratch
Firefly Lane
Faraway
Perfect Pairing
Purple Hearts
Themes in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’:
Virgin River tells the tale of a big-shot LA nurse who moves to a small remote town in the heart of Northern California, to live a different kind of life, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Cast List:
The main cast of Netflix’s Virgin River includes Alexandra Breckinridge (as Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (as Jack Sheridan), Tim Matheson (as Doc Mullins), Annette O'Toole (as Hope), Zibby Allen (as Brie Sheridan), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Brady) and also Colin Lawrence (as Preacher).