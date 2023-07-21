 
Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’: Complete list

By
|July 21, 2023

Here is a list of TV shows that are similar to Netflix’s Virgin River, for fans to watch while season 4 awaits release.

The list of recommendations includes;

Sweet Magnolias

This Is Us

Outlander

Hart of Dixie

Chesapeake Shores

Call the Midwife

Northern Rescue

Everwood

Heartland

Maid

Where the Crawdads Sing

Northern Rescue

Colors of Love

From Scratch

Firefly Lane

Faraway

Perfect Pairing

Purple Hearts

Themes in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’:

Virgin River tells the tale of a big-shot LA nurse who moves to a small remote town in the heart of Northern California, to live a different kind of life, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Cast List:

The main cast of Netflix’s Virgin River includes Alexandra Breckinridge (as Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (as Jack Sheridan), Tim Matheson (as Doc Mullins), Annette O'Toole (as Hope), Zibby Allen (as Brie Sheridan), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Brady) and also Colin Lawrence (as Preacher).

