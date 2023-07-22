Alessandra Ambrosio puts on sizzling display in skimpy red piece

Alessandra Ambrosio hasn't been shy about showing off her body as she hit the beach for a spot of sunbathing in Ibiza on Friday.

The Victoria's Secret sensation, 42, showed off her enviable figure in a racy red two-piece.

The revealing look showed off her toned midriff and fit arms.

The model flaunted her sculpted abs while enjoying some family time at the beach.

The stunner was captured taking selfies while in the water and showed off an array of poses for her camera.

Alessandra was joined by her son Noah, 10, and daughter Anja, 14, as they enjoyed the Spanish family break together.

The runaway queen was also spotted in the company of some pals, as they appeared to be having a great time while all posing inside the water.

Alessandra appeared relaxed and carefree during her sun-soaked family holiday.

The beauty accessorised her beach look with a pair of vintage shades and gold hoop earrings.

Alessandra added a touch of bling with a slew of jewellery including a watch and a necklace.