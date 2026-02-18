Cruz Beckham proudly flaunts 'Harper's Brother' label in sweet snap

The musician recently celebrated his birthday with his family

Harper Beckham, the youngest daughter of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, is being pampered by the entire Beckham family.

Now, the youngest sibling received a sweet tribute from her brother Cruz Beckham, revealed in a photo shared by his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

For those unversed, the musician, 20, recently celebrated his birthday with his family and even performed his new song For Your Love with his band.

On Tuesday, Jackie took to her Instagram to share behind-the scene-moments from Cruz's rehearsals for his upcoming tour, including a snap of one of his instrument cases.

It sweetly said 'Harper's brother' on it - as she penned in the caption 'So true' before also tagging the pair.

It comes after David and Victoria threw their youngest son a lavish 21st birthday party at The MAINE in Mayfair over the weekend, as they celebrating with family and friends.

However, Brooklyn Beckham missed his brother's birthday celebration, which actually falls on February 20.

Meanwhile, Harper sent a message of love to her estranged brother Brooklyn Beckham on Valentine’s Day amid the ongoing family feud.

Harper took to Instagram on Saturday and dedicated the day to her siblings, sharing a sweet picture from their childhood, writing, 'Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world.'

Their mother, Victoria Beckham reposted the Story on her account with a big red heart emoji.