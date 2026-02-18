Chris Hemsworth admits learning new skill with 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo play Jewel thief, detective in 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth has opened about learning a new skill while working for the film, Crime 101.

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller feature Hemsworth as a jewel thief with Mark Ruffalo starring as detective, eager to catch his co-star.

The 42-year-old Australian actor, while talking about the film, disclosed that it was quite fun shooting Crime 101.

For him, the best part of doing the acting job is that they get to learn some new skills. Therefore, this film also taught him one aggressive skill .i.e. driving.

In an interview with Discussing Films, The Extraction actor said, “It was fantastic and a lot of fun. One of the best part of the job is being able to learn a new skill.”

Chris revealed that he has done a lot of driving in other films and in life, but not the way this movie demanded.

He confessed that he has never driven a car “to this extent with the sort of aggressive nature that his character drives and there were high speed chases and so there needed to be a messiness to it.”

According to Hemsworth, the director also wanted the chase scenes to look natural and did not want to them with stunt drivers or green screens.

Crime 101 has been receiving massive praise from across the world as it gives an old-school crime movie vibes.