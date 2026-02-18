Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez turn up heat after Cash Warren divorce filing

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez can’t keep their hands off of each other as her divorce with Cash Warren nears.

After the American film producer filed to finalise divorce the Fantastic Four star and her new love interest had a splashy day out at Miami beach.

Fresh off the Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Honest Company co-founder and the Avengers: Doomsday star were spotted getting cosy in the ocean.

For the Monday, February 16, outing, the 44-year-old Golden Globe nominee donned a red printed bikini with leopard-print details.

She completed the look with gold hoop earrings, a brown trucker hat that read, “Out of Office” and a pair of shades.

Ramirez, 33, meanwhile, was wearing red swim trunks and a trucker hat that read, “Lucky” with a flying duck.

The two, who went Instagram-official in November 2025, were photographed wrapping their arms around each other as they cuddled in the waves.

They were spotted locking lips in the water and walking hand in hand.

The couple's beach outing came days after Alba's ex-husband filed to finalize their divorce on Friday, February, 13.

The former partners first got separated in 2024. Alba filed for divorce from Warren in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage.

They share daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, as well as an eight-year-old son Hayes Alba.

According to the court documents obtained by People, the couple will not pay one another spousal support. The documents show that the divorce is uncontested and Warren is seeking final approval from the court.