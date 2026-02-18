JJ Slater moves on as Katie Price reportedly feels 'betrayed' by her family

The Married At First Sight UK star, 33, has confirmed he is single

JJ Slater is not looking for a partner anytime soon, choosing instead to focus on his health following his recent breakup from Katie Price.

The Married At First Sight UK star, 33, has confirmed he is single. He was previously believed to be dating a woman named Rachel Alexandra, but he has now broken his silence on his relationship status.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of himself skipping by a beach, he confirmed: “No girlfriend. Quiet life. Got a crush wayyy out of my league. Scared of calories. Lower back pain. Small circle. Life is good.”

He simply captioned it: 'Keep it stepping.'

Fans were quick to comment, wishing him well and hoping for the best in his life.

It comes after Katie Price is reportedly upset with her family and has criticised them for being disloyal after they showed their support for her ex, JJ Slater.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

Now, sources are claiming that Katie's sister's Sophie, with whom she hosts a podcast, and the star's family are continuing to support support JJ, leaving the mother-of-five upset.