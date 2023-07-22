 
Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith cheer for Jamie Foxx as his health improves

Jamie Foxxs health update celebrated by many friends in Hollywood
Jamie Foxx received an outpouring of love and support from his friends and fans, including Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, and Justin Timberlake, after he shared a video update on his health with his Instagram followers on Saturday. 

The Oscar winner, who suffered a medical complication while filming the movie Back in Action in Atlanta on April 11, spoke publicly about his health scare for the first time in the clip.

Explaining that he "went through something I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx also thanked his fans for their prayers.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said of the fan support he had received.

In addition to receiving thousands of supportive messages from fans, Jamie Foxx also received words of encouragement from many of his A-list friends and collaborators, who left supportive comments in the section below the video.

"I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again,” wrote Dwayne, showering love on the actor.

Will Smith penned a note revealing that he’d gotten emotional over Foxx’s message. "Awww Man," the fellow Academy Award champ penned. "Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

Justin Timberlake wrote, "Love you, Foxx!!!," as Michael B. Jordan expressed a similar sentiment: "I love you brother!!"

Viola Davis also sent her love to the Collateral actor.

"God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie," Davis, 57, wrote.

