Stacey Dooley opens up about motherhood challenges after welcoming daughter with partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, and has now expressed her candid opinion about becoming a mother for the first time with partner Kevin Clifton.

The 36-year-old Stacey welcomed her daughter Minnie in January with 40-year-old dancer Kevin.

The documentary maker previously ruled out the possibility of marriage with her partner Clifton even after welcoming their kid. Stacey has expressed her worries about failing her daughter.

In response to a question if she is planning more kids, she said, "I would love to have more Kids," adding that when she asked Kevin, "Don't you want to do this again?" to which he replied, "Are you nuts? You are over-tired!"

She added, "I don't know how people raise four children. I have one and am completely failing," reports Metro.

In an interview with The Sun, Stacey admitted having difficulties adopting the parenting lifestyle. She said, "I underestimated the sleep deprivation. I only had four hours of sleep last night, which is incredible."

In a conversation with Metro, Kevin recently hailed his wife as a perfect role model.

He expressed his wish for his daughter to be like her mother as she grew up.

Stacey announced the birth of her daughter via an Instagram post. She captioned the post, "I am completely obsessed. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

After a month of giving birth, the journalist returned to her work.

