Prince George is Kate Middleton’s ‘private property’?

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince William and Kate Middleton make it a point to treat Prince George as a piece of private property.

Insights into this allegation has been presented and explained by royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

He began the converastion by getting candid with OK magazine.

There, he addressed the secrecy surrounding much of Prince George’s private life and said, “They’ve always been intensely secretive and private about his birthday.”

So much so that “they’ve never released anything in terms of a birthday party, and what they do is shrouded in secrecy.”

Mr Larcombe also went as far as to note that, “We are starting to see him a lot more in public these days, but they’re still very keen on keeping him private property rather than public property.”

Before concluding he also gushed over the doting nature of both Prince William and Kate Middleton because “his parents have been incredibly hands-on, and they’ve followed a very similar upbringing Kate would have had with two siblings, a close-knit family.”