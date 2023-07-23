 
menu menu menu

Royal photographer ‘deeply honoured’ as Kate Middleton breaks family tradition for her

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington has expressed her true feelings for taking the portrait of Prince George for his 10th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the professional photographer posted the sweet photo of the future king and said, “So honoured to share with you this portrait of the charming young Prince George to celebrate his 10th birthday.”

She further said, “A heartfelt thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to take his portrait.”

“As always, feeling deeply honoured and very lucky. And wishing Prince George the very happiest of birthdays,” Millie further said.

Earlier, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the same portrait of their son to celebrate his birthday.

Prince George is all smiles sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle.

The future king looked adorable wearing a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots.

But in an unexpected move, the Princess of Wales broke a family tradition, she herself had started in 2015.

In the post, Kate Middleton disclosed that Prince George’s photo was taken by Millie Pilkington instead of she herself.

Kate Middleton had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

More From Entertainment:

Swifties unite in Seattle, 'The Eras Tour' ignites a tourism frenzy

Swifties unite in Seattle, 'The Eras Tour' ignites a tourism frenzy
Matty Healy sparks controversy with onstage kiss to male partner in Malaysia

Matty Healy sparks controversy with onstage kiss to male partner in Malaysia
Kim Kardashian's son Saint meets Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game

Kim Kardashian's son Saint meets Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Tiffany Haddish's emotional battle with miscarriages and endometriosis

Tiffany Haddish's emotional battle with miscarriages and endometriosis
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant

Prince Harry is ‘the only reason’ for Meghan Markle’s fame

Prince Harry is ‘the only reason’ for Meghan Markle’s fame
Doja Cat shuts down backlash over romance with J Cyrus with BRUTAL comment

Doja Cat shuts down backlash over romance with J Cyrus with BRUTAL comment
Comic-Con 2023 sees actors, cosplayers rallying behind SAG-AFTRA

Comic-Con 2023 sees actors, cosplayers rallying behind SAG-AFTRA
Inside Kim Kardashian and family members staggering fortunes

Inside Kim Kardashian and family members staggering fortunes