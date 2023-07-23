Royal photographer ‘deeply honoured’ as Kate Middleton breaks family tradition for her

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington has expressed her true feelings for taking the portrait of Prince George for his 10th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the professional photographer posted the sweet photo of the future king and said, “So honoured to share with you this portrait of the charming young Prince George to celebrate his 10th birthday.”

She further said, “A heartfelt thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to take his portrait.”

“As always, feeling deeply honoured and very lucky. And wishing Prince George the very happiest of birthdays,” Millie further said.



Earlier, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the same portrait of their son to celebrate his birthday.

Prince George is all smiles sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle.

The future king looked adorable wearing a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots.

But in an unexpected move, the Princess of Wales broke a family tradition, she herself had started in 2015.

In the post, Kate Middleton disclosed that Prince George’s photo was taken by Millie Pilkington instead of she herself.



Kate Middleton had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.