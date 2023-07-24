 
'Barbie' breaks record of Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman'?

By
Web Desk

July 24, 2023

Barbie overtakes Oppenheimer at the box office
'Barbie' overtakes 'Oppenheimer' at the box office

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has broken the opening day record of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman by collecting $155 million during the weekend.

Previously, the magnum opus Wonder Woman set a record by earning $103.3 million on its opening. Now, Greta’s Barbie has taken over the North American box office by a storm.

With this development, not only the movie has emerged as number one, but it has also made the Lady Bird director the solo female filmmaker to break this record.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer fantasy drama has become the top opener in the film industry this year. Besides surpassing the Wonder Woman record, it has also defeated Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in terms of numbers at the box office.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer released on July 21 with a phenomenal opening of $155 and $80 million respectively.

Greta’s colourful fantasy film brings the most famous fashion doll to the silver screen highlighting the marketing campaign organized by Warner Bros and the toy maker, Mattel, reports Pinkvilla.  

Director Greta Gerwig is widely known as a filmmaker and an actor. Some of her notable projects are Lady Bird, Little Women, No Strings Attached, Greenberg and more.  

