Meghan Markle receives another warning: ‘Kate Middleton is tougher than people think’

A royal expert has apparently warned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is “tougher” than she lets on.



The Page Six, quoting royal expert Valentine Low, as saying, “Interestingly, behind the scenes, she’s a lot more steely, a lot tougher than we give her credit.”

He went on to say one example of Kate Middleton’s steeliness occurred after Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meanwhile, an insider recently told Closer, per Entertainment Daily, the future queen is “fiercely protective when it comes to defending the family.”

The publication, citing the source, further reported Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with these power games.

“Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.”

The claims came amid reports the Princess of Wales has made a secret contact with Prince Harry, and left the Duchess ‘furious’ amid their separation rumours.