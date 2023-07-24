 
Drake's double dog mask appearances fuel album promotion

Drake's double dog mask appearances fuel album promotion

Over the weekend, Drake was seen leaving his hotel in New York City, sporting a dog mask for the second time in just a week. This time, the 36-year-old rapper opted for a large purple football jersey, camo pants, and white sneakers.

Just a few days before this sighting, Drake was spotted wearing a Rottweiler mask while leaving his hotel. On that occasion, he held a drink in one hand and showcased a stylish outfit consisting of a New York Yankees jersey, gray sweatpants, and gold chains.

It appears that these two dog mask appearances are not by chance. Drake is using them as part of his promotion for his upcoming album, titled "For All the Dogs." During a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, he informed the crowd that the new record would be released "in a couple of weeks," as reported by the Associated Press.

"For All the Dogs" comes after Drake's collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled "Her Loss," which they released in November. The duo kicked off their joint "It's All a Blur Tour" earlier this month, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Drake's latest album.

