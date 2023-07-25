'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' to clash in theatres in August, Pankaj Tripathi reacts

'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' are set to release on August 11

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 will be having a clash at the box office next month, as both films are set to release on August 11; the latter has finally reacted to the clash.

Pankaj, who is known to be one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in the Bollywood industry, said that it does not make him worried that his potential blockbuster is releasing with another big film in cinemas.

He believes that his job is only acting. He has no idea about the business side of the film.

As per Pinkvilla, the Mimi actor told Hindustan Times: "I don’t worry about anything else other than acting. If four films are released (on the same day), and all four of them are good, toh wo sab chalengi."

"I don’t really bother about how many screens we have got. I’m not even aware where my film will be released. My job is to act and I don’t have any idea about the business side of the film.”

Previously, Sunny also responded to the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. He clearly said that he was unable to understand the comparison.

He went on to say that the first part of Gadar also clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, but it still managed to take the box office by storm.

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 is a sequel to his 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is the second part of Paresh Rawal's spiritual film OMG, which also featured Akshay Kumar.