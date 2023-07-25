Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, gets spotted again with Neelam Gill, 28

48-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio gets spotted again with 28-year-old Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio looked relaxed in St Tropez as he spent time with his rumoured girlfriend, Neelam Gill. This is far from the first time that Leonardo, 48, has been seen enjoying his time out with Neelam, 28.

Leonardo has been partying it up on a yacht for the past couple of days, joined by his friend and Spiderman actor Tobey Maguire as well as another female companion.

Neelam looked as stunning as ever as she donned a long leopard print maxi dress which she paired with a green holdall as well as sliders and a tiny Dior bag. Leo decided to go for a relaxed look with a white t-shirt, a baseball cap and khaki shorts.

Although Leo and Neelam have been seen together at multiple events, they have not yet spoken out and confirmed the rumours of their romance. Earlier this same month, he was seen partying it up with Neelam as well as 28-year-old Maya Jama, with whom he also has a rumoured romance.

Leo was seen making his way to the Chiltern Firehouse in London for the Vogue Summer Party, where Neelam and Maya, who is the face of this month’s issue, stunned in floor-length luxury gowns.