Kourtney Kardashian embraces 'Barbiecore' for outing with kids to watch 'Barbie'

Kourtney Kardashian has also come under the spell of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie as she was seen wearing pink while taking her girls to watch the movie.



Kourtney embraced Barbiecore, a fashion inspired by the Barbie movie.

TV star Kourtney Kardashian chose a pink leather jacket with pink jean shorts to be her outfit for an outing with girls to watch the Barbie movie on Monday.

The Kardashian star taking to Instagram shared a picture of herself displaying her pink outfit. She wrote on the picture, "took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts."

The picture saw her wearing shorts and an unbuttoned jacket that she paired with a black top. She also showed off her growing baby bump by styling her pink jacket in a certain way. She accessorized her ensemble with knee-high black heeled boots and she protected her eyes with black sunglasses.

According to People magazine, Kourtney Kardashian is mom to 11-year-old daughter Penelope and eight-year-old son Mason whom she shared with her ex Scott Disick.

Her now husband Travis Baker shares three children with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Barbie since its release on July 1, 2023, has made history at the box office and it had earned $155 million in its opening run making it the biggest debut ever for a movie directed by a woman.