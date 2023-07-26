Trevor Noah set to embark on maiden India tour for 'Off The Record'

American comedian and comic artist Trevor Noah is reported all set to visit India for the first time in his life for his Off The Record Tour. His visit to India will kick off the Asian leg of his tour.



Talking about his maiden tour to India, Noah heaped praise on the country and said, "I have always loved Indian culture and after a lifetime, I am getting the opportunity to visit India."

The comedian expressed his excitement over the tour stating, "I am very excited to finally get the privilege to bring my stand-up comedy and perform in one of the most exciting countries in the world."

The comedian is planned to be performing at seven different shows during the Indian leg of the Off The Record Tour.

According to Mid-day, his shows will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22-24, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1, 2023.

Noah embarked on his Off The Record Tour in 2022 and sold out shows in the US and then in Europe between 2022 and 2023.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian previously hosted several shows including The Daily Show. He had an impressive resume and was named by Time magazine among the list of 100 most influential people in the world.