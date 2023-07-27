Meghan Markle, Prince Harry selling home as 'Montecito not working out'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking around for new properties to move.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in a mansion in Montecito, are planning on moving their abode to a new place.

Royal commentator Christine Ross tells US Weekly: "It is interesting, we have heard several stories about them wanting to move somewhere new.

"I think Montecito is probably not working out for them for whatever reason.

"Sometimes you move to a neighborhood and you find it's not for you," they added.

"It will be interesting to see if we ever see that massive Montecito house actually sell and where they will end up."

Meanwhile, an insider tells Us Weekly: "They love their life there but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city."

They continued the possibility of a new home is "definitely on their radar"

Meghan and Harry moved to Montecito in 2020, months after quitting their positions as senior royals. The couple live in California with their two children.