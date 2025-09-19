Kylie Kelce stunned as daughter Wyatt mimics her in unexpected way

Kylie Kelce’s daughter copies mom in jaw-dropping game reaction

Kylie Kelce is impressed with her eldest's new learning.

The mom of four revealed in a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast the exact moment five-year-old daughter Wyatt uttered her first ever cursed words which, the wife of Jason Kelce is very proud of.

"One of the ways my oldest daughter has displayed that I think she is headed in the direction of the arts is the one day that we were watching an Eagles game and she was sitting on the couch," Kylie told guest Regina Hall. "And she was watching. She was watching the game, and I shared my thoughts and feelings about the game."

Kylie went on to say, "She sat there, and I could see it on her lips, and I was like, 'What are you doing?' So I luckily knew to pull out my phone because I was like, 'This is...something's about to pop off.' And she said exactly what mom said in the exact intonation. Inflection, tone, all of it. Spot on."

"It was so impressive," the proud mom gushed. "It was almost as if she had taken...she watched me do it. She took notes and she was like, 'I can nail that.'"

For the unversed Kylie and Jason are parents to four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and newborn Finn.