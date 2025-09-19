 
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates special day with Will Smith, family

Will and Jada were last spotted together during meal at Nobu in Malibu on September 6

September 19, 2025

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her birthday with her close ones.

The Girls Trip actress marked her 54th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 18, surrounded by family.

A source privy to People shared that the actress celebrated her milestone day with husband Will Smith and their children: Jaden, 27, and Willow, 24.

Will's eldest son Trey, 32, also joined the family gathering.

Although Jada and Will have lived apart since 2016, they remain close. They "work on projects, see each other and are very much a family," the source noted

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and they are intertwined with work and family."

The Smith clan has another milestone for celebration as Jaden was recently named as men’s creative director of French luxury brand Christian Louboutin, a major career step for the 27-year-old.

As always, there's so much love in that family," the insider added.

