Hailey Bieber's dad praises her billion-dollar success

Stephen Baldwin talks about daughter Hailey Bieber's 'Rhode' empire

September 19, 2025

Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin comments on her 'Rhode' success

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin has opened up about his daughter's achievements.

Following past rumours of tension between them, Stephen has commented on Hailey's success during his appearance on Tori Spelling’s MisSPELLING podcast this week.

He praised the Rhode founder for building a name for herself beyond modeling. "Some people achieve all different levels of experience and success. Look at my daughter."

Stephen went on to add of the wife of Justin Bieber, "I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively."

"But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it's not impossible. It's happened," Stephen added.

For those unaware, Hailey recently achieved a major milestone as her brand Rhode secured a $1 billion acquisition deal with e.l.f. Beauty.

Hailey's dad said, "It's like these kinds of successes are happening. And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her."

Stephen Baldwin's comments come after a reported rift in early 2024, when the actor sparked concern by reposting a video asking fans to pray for Hailey and husband Justin Bieber.

