Stefon Diggs breaks silence on baby news with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs finally speaks out Cardi B's pregnancy news

Stefon Diggs breaks his silence for the first time on baby news with Cardi B.

During a press conference the New England Patriots wide receiver was inquired about his baby on the way with rapper girlfriend.

This came after Cardi announced in CBS Mornings on September 17 that she is pregnant with her fourth baby.

However, Stefon refused to answer any personal questions.

"Oh, my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life," the 31-year-old athlete said to reporter.

"But, I heard about that."

Though the professional footballer did not share any details publicly about Cardi's pregnancy news, he left few comments on Cardi's recent Instagram post expressing his excitement for the baby on the way.

The NFL star hyped the soon-to-be-mom of four for her hard work and also noted he hopes for a baby boy.

"Proud of you for staying focused ," he exclaimed. He penned in another comment, "100% team boy."

Moreover, Stefon spilled that he is also thinking of baby names beforehands, "Thinking of Spanish names.. right now."

This came after Cardi first revealed her pregnancy news in a recent pre-recorded interview with CBS Mornings.

The expecting mom shared her due date is before her tour kickstarts in February.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she told Gayle King. "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

For the unversed, Cardi is also mom to daughter Kulture, 7, and Blossom almost one as well as son Wave, 4, with estranged husband Offset.